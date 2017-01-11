Want to be a CEO later? Play sports now

Sports often reflect privilege

It may not be that playing sports causes someone to become more of a leader; instead, the truth may be that people who are already competitive and have leadership potential are drawn to sports as kids. They and their families are also often more likely to be affluent, since participation on so many teams requires significant cash outlays.

Sports consume time, energy, and resources that many families cannot spare. People who are well-off are more likely to play sports as well as more likely to become CEOs. If you can afford fencing lessons, your child's odds of becoming a CEO are already quite good.

But why are women in the C-suite more likely to have played sports than their male counterparts?



It might be that sports encourage women to break gender norms, something that is often required for them to reach executive positions in the business world. Sports teach young women and girls skills beyond teamwork and dedication. Learning to be aggressive, competitive, and tough may make them the kind of employees eager to take on more responsibility and seek promotions.



It could also be that the same families that encourage girls to be athletes encourage women to be competitive and successful at work and at everything they do.

Whatever the reason, it is becoming more and more apparent that starting on the court or field may be the best path to the boardroom, especially for women.

