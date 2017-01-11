Watch: Donald Trump set to hold first press conference since July

Donald Trump is set to face a wide-ranging press conference Wednesday for the first time since July amid the latest reports about possible ties to Russia and lingering questions about his business holdings.

The president-elect last held a press conference 167 days ago as his presidential election contest with Hillary Clinton heated up. Trump has almost exclusively used Twitter and written statements to communicate since his election in November, waiting longer than recent president-elects to hold a press conference.

Reporters will have a lot to ask him in the Trump Tower lobby in New York.

Trump on Wednesday claimed he has "nothing to do with Russia" and argued that he is the victim of political attacks after reports that intelligence officials possessed briefing material with damaging accusations about ties to Moscow. On Twitter, Trump called the reports "unfair" and said, "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me." Trump claimed that he has "no deals, no loans, no nothing" with Russia, an assertion that is difficult to verify because he has not released his tax returns, unlike every president since Jimmy Carter.



The FBI is not actively investigating the information, which was initially circulated among Trump opponents and has not been verified by intelligence agencies, two U.S. officials told NBC News. Those sources did not comment to NBC about the nature of the allegations.

Trump has also not resolved lingering questions about how he will disentangle himself from his global business holdings. Trump planned to hold a press conference to address his possible conflicts of interest last month, but eventually canceled it.

The Office of Government Ethics and former White House ethics lawyers have called on Trump to divest his businesses and let an independent trustee manage his assets, following past presidential precedent. This would reduce the possibility that he and his family could use the office to benefit themselves financially.

Trump has rightly pointed out that the president is exempt from criminal conflict of interest laws and said his two eldest sons will manage his businesses with other executives. The OGE has said that move will not go far enough to reduce potential conflicts.