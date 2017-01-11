What Trump says will be the 'driving influence in the market,' trader says

On Wednesday, health care stocks got hammered after Trump said in a news conference that the drug industry is "getting away with murder."

"All industries are subject to his whims and what he may say and nothing is safe. Nothing is protected," Bliss said.

However, he does thinks there will be a bit of a respite from the "political nonsense and mumbo jumbo" as earnings season gets into full swing when the big banks start reporting on Friday.

Meg Green, CEO of Meg Green & Associates, is looking behind what Trump says and is instead is focusing on the long-term trend in technology.

"Jobs are not going to come back the way they were. We are in a whole new world. We've got innovation. We've got automation. We've got technology and if you're not jumping on the technology bandwagon, you're going to miss something huge," she told "Closing Bell."

On Wednesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a new record closing high. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 also closed higher in choppy trade.

The market has been rallying since Trump won the election in November. In fact, the biggest pullback in the S&P 500 closing has been 1.45 percent, Bepoke Investment Group's co-founder Paul Hickey pointed out.



No other newly elected president since 1928 has seen that consistent and steady a rise postelection, he told "Closing Bell."

"So for all the uncertainty and disorganization going on people are talking about with the Trump incoming administration, the market seems to like it," Hickey said.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

