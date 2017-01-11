It's that time of year again. Thousands of international leaders from all walks of life are expected to descend on Davos in the snowy Swiss mountains, to discuss the latest global issues.

At the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, the main theme up for discussion will be "Responsive and Responsible Leadership"; which seems fitting, especially as a new U.S. president will be sworn in during the week of the event.

While President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be a key topic among leaders, who will actually be in Davos to discuss such topics?

With around 3,000 leaders from politics, finance, business and science expected to attend, CNBC takes a look at just some of the top names expected to make an appearance.