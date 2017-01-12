11 ways to improve your finances on a lunch break

Create specific savings goals for major purchases
In addition to thinking about what you want your salary and net worth to be, it's smart to think about your money goals on a more micro level. There are going to be the bigger purchases in your future, such as a car, home, graduate school, or an education for your kids. The sooner you start setting aside money for these expenses, the better off you'll be.
Determine what big-ticket items you need to prepare to afford, calculate how much you need to save for them and for how long, and start setting aside a certain amount each week or month.
It may be helpful to set up multiple savings accounts in order to save for specific purchases. Check the online interface of your bank and see if you can create sub-savings accounts.