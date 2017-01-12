15 places where Amazon is hiring beyond Silicon Valley

Amazon recently announced it will create more than 100,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months, and not just in Silicon Valley. Many of the positions are expected to be spread out across the country: In Seattle, where the tech giant is based, but elsewhere, too.



The company says that the "full-time, full-benefit" jobs will employ people with ranges of experience and education levels. And since they will be based at fulfillment centers, they'll be located in several different states.

While the new openings will be posted over the next year or so, the company is already expanding nationwide. Here are 15 areas where Amazon is hiring right now:

15. Atlanta, Georgia



Job listings: 54