VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

15 places where Amazon is hiring beyond Silicon Valley

These cities have lots of job openings from Amazon
You don't have to live in Silicon Valley to work for Amazon   

Amazon recently announced it will create more than 100,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months, and not just in Silicon Valley. Many of the positions are expected to be spread out across the country: In Seattle, where the tech giant is based, but elsewhere, too.

The company says that the "full-time, full-benefit" jobs will employ people with ranges of experience and education levels. And since they will be based at fulfillment centers, they'll be located in several different states.

While the new openings will be posted over the next year or so, the company is already expanding nationwide. Here are 15 areas where Amazon is hiring right now:

15. Atlanta, Georgia

Job listings: 54

615304173
Michael Dunn | EyeEm | Getty Image

14. Hermiston, Oregon

Jobs listings: 56

Ricketyus via Flicker creative commons

13. Chicago, Illinois

Jobs listings: 63

Chicago, Illinois
Joe Daniel Price | Getty Images
Chicago, Illinois

12. Santa Monica, California

Jobs listings: 124

92091558
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

11. Dallas/Forth Worth, Texas

Jobs listings: 147

The West End Marketplace in Dallas, Texas.
Danny Lehman | Getty Images

10. Phoenix, Arizona

Jobs listings: 151

Phoenix, Arizona skyline
photoquest7 | iStock / 360 | Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona skyline

9. Irvine, California

Jobs listings: 156

80824904DM031_Park_In_Irvin
David McNew/Getty Images

8. New Jersey

Jobs listings: 166


Newark Penn Station, New Jersey
Pancho Bernasconi | Getty Images

7. Austin, Texas

Jobs listings: 177

Austin, Texas downtown businesses
Anne Rippy | Getty Images

6. Southern California

Jobs listings: 327

David Olsen | The Image Bank | Getty Images

5. Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts

Jobs listings: 336

Boston, Massachusetts
Mare Magnum | Getty Images

4. Washington D.C. metro area

Jobs listings: 445

The early morning sun begins to rise behind the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

3. New York metro area

Jobs listings: 483

Queens New York subway
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images

2. Herndon, Virginia

Jobs listings: 492

20051013-cedeno-daylaborers-017.jpg
Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Getty Images

1. Seattle, Washington

Jobs listings: 9,573

A file photo showing the skyline of Seattle, Washington.
George Rose | Getty Images

For more information on the job postings, check out Amazon's website.

And for more on Jeff Bezos, find out why he hates meetings with strict agendas.

This tech start-up lets you try out for your job, before you get an offer
This tech start-up lets you try out for your job, before you get an offer   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...