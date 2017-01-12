3 lessons a 12-year-old CEO learned building a business that got her to 'Shark Tank'

Mikaila Ulmer is a 7th grader from Austin, TX, and the CEO of her own business.

When Ulmer was four years old, she was stung by two bees within a week. Naturally, she was upset, but she also decided to learn more about what had hurt her. She came to realize that bees are a critical part of how flowers get pollinated and plants grow, and she learned that the bee population is in danger.

Around the same time, her great-grandmother Helen, who lived in Cameron, South Carolina, sent her family a cookbook from the 1940s. In it, Ulmer discovered a recipe for Flaxseed Lemonade. She decided that if she could make lemonade with honey bought from local beekeepers, she could help the bee population.