After hours buzz: P, MS, WPX & more

Check out which stocks are moving Thursday after the bell:

Shares of Pandora spiked more than 7 percent in extended-hours trade after the music streaming service said it expects to report fourth-quarter earnings above its original forecast, given strong advertising performance and subscription momentum. Pandora also said it would cut U.S. jobs, excluding Ticketfly, by about 7 percent by the end of the current quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley edged higher in after-hours trade following a Reuters report, citing sources, that the bank cut bonuses for investment bankers by about 15 percent. The news wire also said, citing sources, that Morgan Stanley laid off a higher number of senior investment bankers last week than in years past.



WPX Energy shares fell more than 1.5 percent in extended-hours trade after announcing it would acquire more assets in the Permian Basin in a $775 million transaction. The company said it would finance the purchase with cash on hand and an underwritten public offering of 42 million common shares.