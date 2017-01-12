'Nothing's really changed' with Amazon's promise to add 100,000 jobs, says analyst

Despite a splashy announcement to add 100,000 U.S. jobs, "nothing's really changed" at Amazon, an analyst told CNBC.



Many U.S. businesses have felt political pressure from president-elect Donald Trump to create jobs. But Amazon's jobs addition, announced Thursday, would be par for the course for a company that has rapidly expanded since its inception, Youssef Squali, managing director and global head of internet and media equity research at ‎Cantor Fitzgerald, told "Closing Bell" on Thursday.



"I think it's going to serve as a way to mend fences between Bezos...and Trump," Squali said. "That said, from a real employment standpoint — if you look at Amazon's historical track record — they've grown their full-time employees anywhere between 35 [percent] to 45 percent. If you spread this out over 18 months, it gets you to around 36 percent."