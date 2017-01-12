'Nothing's really changed' with Amazon's promise to add 100,000 jobs, says analyst

Despite a splashy announcement to add 100,000 U.S. jobs, "nothing's really changed" at Amazon, an analyst told CNBC.
Many U.S. businesses have felt political pressure from president-elect Donald Trump to create jobs. But Amazon's jobs addition, announced Thursday, would be par for the course for a company that has rapidly expanded since its inception, Youssef Squali, managing director and global head of internet and media equity research at Cantor Fitzgerald, told "Closing Bell" on Thursday.
"I think it's going to serve as a way to mend fences between Bezos...and Trump," Squali said. "That said, from a real employment standpoint — if you look at Amazon's historical track record — they've grown their full-time employees anywhere between 35 [percent] to 45 percent. If you spread this out over 18 months, it gets you to around 36 percent."