An account that can keep your retirement savings healthy

Using your health savings account just to cover current medical expenses could be short-sighted.
HSAs are increasingly common as employers introduce high-deductible health plans. President-elect Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have also proposed changes that could expand access to these accounts.
"They're a great tool to cut taxes and put money away for health care," said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, director of financial planning for Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida.
HSA users earn a triple tax benefit, she said. Contributions are either pretax or tax deductible.