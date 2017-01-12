    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia stocks to focus on Yellen, dollar strength, oil prices and China data

    Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

    Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asian markets on Friday, following losses in the U.S. as investors reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference since July and awaited remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen in a roundtable format in the U.S. on Thursday evening.

    Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,735, lower than the benchmark ASX 200's previous close at 5,766.85. Nikkei futures in Chicago were at 19,225 and Osaka futures were at 19,150, pointing to a slightly higher open for the Nikkei Stock Average which finished at 19,134.70 on Thursday.

    On Wednesday at the press conference, Trump took shots at the pharmaceutical industry and failed to provide new details on three of his key policies: tax reform, deregulation of certain sectors and fiscal stimulus. The lack of details saw traders unwind some of their Trump trade, which sent stocks and the dollar lower.

    The greenback fell against a basket of currencies from levels above 102.40 to as low as 100.72 on Thursday in the U.S.

    "With just over a week until his inauguration, (traders) hoped that Donald Trump would spend some time outlining the scope of his infrastructure plans," said Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy for BK Asset Management. "Unfortunately the President-elect failed to do so yesterday and the U.S. dollar dropped as a result."

    Ahead, Yellen hosts a town hall meeting with educators in Washington, D.C. that will be eyed for any possible remarks on a Fed forecast of as many as three interest rate hikes in 2017.

    Among other currency majors, the yen climbed against the greenback from levels above 116 to around 114. At 6:52 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar/yen traded at 114.68.

    Stateside, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.28 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 19,891. The S&P 500 fell 4.88 points, or 0.21 percent to 2,270.44, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 16.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 5,547.49.

    Oil prices, meanwhile, rose more than 1 percent Thursday with U.S. crude futures climbing 1.5 percent to $53.01 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent gained 1.7 percent to $56.01.

