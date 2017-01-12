Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asian markets on Friday, following losses in the U.S. as investors reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference since July and awaited remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen in a roundtable format in the U.S. on Thursday evening.

Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,735, lower than the benchmark ASX 200's previous close at 5,766.85. Nikkei futures in Chicago were at 19,225 and Osaka futures were at 19,150, pointing to a slightly higher open for the Nikkei Stock Average which finished at 19,134.70 on Thursday.

On Wednesday at the press conference, Trump took shots at the pharmaceutical industry and failed to provide new details on three of his key policies: tax reform, deregulation of certain sectors and fiscal stimulus. The lack of details saw traders unwind some of their Trump trade, which sent stocks and the dollar lower.

The greenback fell against a basket of currencies from levels above 102.40 to as low as 100.72 on Thursday in the U.S.