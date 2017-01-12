Bond investors eye Fed speakers, data

    Bonds

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning as investors eyed a host of Fed speakers, the release of data and the auction of $12 billion in 30-year bonds.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.3249 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9206 percent. Yields move inversely to prices. Thursday morning saw the 10-year Treasury yield fall to its lowest since November 30, according to Reuters.

    Investors will keep an eye on a roster of Federal Reserve officials who are speaking at various events for any clues on interest rates and inflation.

    They include Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart are due to speak at 8:45 a.m. ET in Florida, with Lockhart also set to give a speech at 12:30 p.m.

    St Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak in New York at 1:15 p.m., while Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan is scheduled to speak in Dallas at 1:45 p.m. ET. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will address educators at town hall meeting in Washington from 7:00 p.m.

    On the data front initial claims and import prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.


