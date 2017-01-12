China’s state media take aim at Tillerson over South China Sea

Chinese state media sharply criticized President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State for his aggressive stance on the South China Sea.

During his confirmation hearing in the Senate on Wednesday, former Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson compared China's controversial island-building in the South China Sea to Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Tillerson said that China's island-building in the South China Sea needed to end and the mainland's access to the area "is not going to be allowed."

State-owned China Daily responded with an editorial on Friday calling the remarks "intimidating, though he stopped short of elaborating how to achieve it."

The editorial noted that the remarks represented Tillerson's personal policy preferences as the nominee said he had yet to have an in-depth foreign policy discussion with Trump.

"Such remarks are not worth taking seriously because they are a mish-mash of naivety, short-sightedness, worn-out prejudices, and unrealistic political fantasies. Should he act on them in the real world, it would be disastrous," the editorial said.

"What he presented was based more on what prejudice and arms-spurred self-righteousness make him believe and hope rather than on real-world realities."