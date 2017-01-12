Cramer Remix: Why 4 downgrades can't hold back this energy stock   

Like it or not, President-elect Donald Trump is succeeding in his mission to protect and create American jobs.

"What matters is when it comes to strong-arming executives into keeping jobs in this country, Trump's got the supermarket going for him," Cramer said.

This term refers to a lesson Cramer learned from the "Mad Money" wall of shame. When Cramer speaks with executives who have been on the wall of shame for destroying value at companies, he often hears within the plea from the executive that they want to be taken down because they don't want their spouse stared at in the supermarket.

Granted, Cramer's bully pulpit is a fraction of the size of Trump's methods in tweets and press conferences. But if CEOs get uncomfortable about being on the "Mad Money" wall of shame, imagine the embarrassment factor when the President of the United States singles them out on Twitter.



Amazon's announcement to create 100,000 jobs in the U.S. by 2018 on Thursday also marked a shift in the business paradigm for Cramer. The significance of this is that Amazon chose to take a path that didn't exist just a few months ago. Many other stocks have taken the same action since the election after being bogged down by gridlock in Washington that stifled growth.



Industrials have rallied on the belief that demand will grow with a government in Washington that is no longer in the way and with the notion that Donald Trump will work with businesses that create jobs in the U.S. Delta also confirmed its business grew in December, echoing the sentiment of United Airlines. Homebuilder KB Home also said things have gotten better since the election.

The market will now be drawn to these kinds of stocks, Cramer said, not just the companies that were oldies-but-goodies because of their consistent slow growth and decent dividend.

"It is a seismic shift in stock picking, and Amazon is the most extreme example," Cramer said.