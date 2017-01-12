Cramer says Amazon just marked a seismic shift in stock picking

"Say what you want about Trump's style or grace, if you think having business people surround the president will help us produce more jobs, as I do, than we are going to see a lot more growth."

Industrials have rallied on the belief that demand will grow with a government in Washington that is no longer in the way and with the notion that Donald Trump will work with businesses that create jobs in the U.S. Delta also confirmed its business grew in December, echoing the sentiment of United Airlines. Homebuilder KB Home also said things have gotten better since the election.

The market will now be drawn to these kinds of stocks, Cramer said. Not just the companies that were oldies-but-goodies because of their consistent slow growth and decent dividend.

"It is a seismic shift in stock picking, and Amazon is the most extreme example," Cramer said.

These days investors seem to care about who visits Trump than they care about the Federal Reserve. Trump has targeted some sectors, with pharma being the latest, but to Cramer, Trump is much more pro-business than President Barack Obama.

"Say what you want about Trump's style or grace, if you think having business people surround the president will help us produce more jobs, as I do, than we are going to see a lot more growth," Cramer said.

That means more stories like Amazon will bubble up, and fewer tales about companies firing employees to make the numbers.

This marks a new paradigm. Investors are now buying companies where demand has picked up and not those using artificial ways to boost their stock price.

Those are the stocks Cramer says to buy right now. Anything else and he says you may have a loser on your hands.