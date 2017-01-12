Fiat Chrysler shares plunge 16% after EPA accuses automaker of using deceptive software

Shares of Fiat Chrysler plunged more than 16 percent on Thursday after the United States Environmental Protection Agency accused the automaker of using software that allowed excess diesel emissions in about 100,000 vehicles.

The accusation is over U.S. trucks and SUVs sold since 2014, according to Reuters sources briefed on the matter. The sources said the EPA told the automaker it believes its undeclared emissions control software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in violation of the law.

The report comes after German automaker Volkswagen admitted to criminal offences in rigging U.S. emissions tests and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in civil and criminal fines in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The automaker said it will contest the EPA's allegations and believes the vehicles meet the agency's standards, sources familiar with the automaker's response told CNBC.

EPA officials will hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET regarding the automaker.





