European markets to open lower after Trump remarks; Marks & Spencer, Tesco report numbers

Bourses in Europe should start Thursday lower after President-elect Trump accused pharmaceuticals of "getting away with murder" and recommitted to a "border tax" in the U.S.
Investors will be looking at new corporate reports as they digest the latest remarks by Trump. His comments on Wednesday afternoon on the pharmaceutical industry sent stocks sharply lower and the lack of detail on fiscal stimulus moved the dollar lower.
Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Tesco, John Lewis and Debenhams will be publishing their latest trading figures on Thursday.
In terms of data, the European Central Bank will release its latest monetary policy meeting accounts and the euro zone will receive its latest industrial production figures. In France, the socialist party is hosting the first debate for the primaries ahead of presidential elections later this year.