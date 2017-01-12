Here's your quick look at Friday's big bank earnings

Investors may not hear as much optimism on potential political changes as they would like. While the bank stocks have rallied early this year to highs not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, not many expect the complete repeal of the post-crisis Dodd-Frank legislation as Trump has promised.

"They're probably going to be slower than maybe the market has anticipated. We don't view financial regulation as a top priority for the new administration," said Shannon Stemm, financial services analyst at Edward Jones.

In his first news conference since the election Wednesday, Trump did not discuss tax reform or deregulation.

Wells Fargo will take its own place in the spotlight for its second earnings report since a phony bank accounts scandal came to light. Friday's report will mark the first full quarter with Tim Sloan as president and CEO, after the abrupt departure of John Stumpf as chairman and CEO just days before Wells Fargo's third-quarter report in October.



"I think there are going to be a lot of questions asked," said Cathy Seifert, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research. "We're going to have to hear from them how what they're doing to resolve that and further issues like that."

— CNBC's Chris Hayes contributed to this report.

