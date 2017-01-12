Right winger Marine Le Pen, among the top candidates for the French presidency, was spotted at Trump Tower on Thursday.

Le Pen, an opponent of open immigration, has made headlines over the past year because of her anti-European Union rhetoric, which echoes that of Brexit leader Nigel Farage. The press pool camped out at Trump Tower saw her there Thursday morning.

However, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told NBC News that Le Pen was not meeting today with President-elect Donald Trump or with any other members of the transition team.

In a November interview with CNBC, the leader of the National Front party said France has suffered "tremendous losses" in many sectors, adding it needs a strategic plan bring it back to its feet.

Several market analysts fear that if Le Pen wins the French election in April, it could lead to the fall of the European Union. France is one of the five largest economies in the European Union.

According to a poll Thursday, Le Pen led the first round of voting by 1 or 2 percentage points.

The poll, however, also said Le Pen would handily lose in the second round of the election to center-right candidate Francois Fillon.