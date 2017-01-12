Full interview with former Vanguard CEO Jack Bogle on Trump's agenda

Vanguard founder and former CEO Jack Bogle shared his views on the markets and Donald Trump in an exclusive interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."



Trump's "long-term policies I'm afraid are bad for society and bad for the economy and bad for the market," he said. "The gap between the rich and poor, increased racial tension, a little less support for our fortress against communism, NATO and Europe, getting in the way of international trade agreements, complicating them. Those things are all negative for the market in the long run."

Bogle founded Vanguard Group in 1975. The investment management firm has more than $3.5 trillion in assets, according to its website.

He also discussed:

Active versus passive management

The bond market

The Trump rally

Investing discipline

