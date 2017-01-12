Full-Trump effect likely to be an economic let down: Analysts

The U.S. has witnessed one of the strongest post-election stock market rallies in history in the wake of Trump's election triumph. Much of the success in financial markets has been founded on investor optimism that Trump would stick to his promises and cut taxes, relax regulation and increase spending on infrastructure.

"We've been concerned about misplaced (investor) optimism and, to a degree, complacency about Trump's policies," Tim Cooper, global economist at BMI Research, told CNBC on Thursday.

"We don't see much of this limited stimulus coming in to play until 2018 and we think Trump is going to disappoint on the economy," he added.