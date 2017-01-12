Here's Secretary of State nominee Tillerson's nine-hour testimony in one chart

There were a lot of thoughtful questions and answers at Wednesday's nomination hearing to confirm Rex Tillerson as the next U.S. secretary of state.



Or at least that's what the nearly 80,000 words in the nine-hour hearing would indicate.

The most commonly used word was "think," spoken some 462 times, according an analysis of the transcript by online word cloud generator Tagul.

Discarding commonly used short words, along with Tillerson's last name, the next most common words were: state (351 times), Senate (296), country (251) and people (251).