    Politics

    Here's Secretary of State nominee Tillerson's nine-hour testimony in one chart

    Secretary of State nominee Rex Wayne Tillerson testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
    Bill Clark | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
    Secretary of State nominee Rex Wayne Tillerson testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    There were a lot of thoughtful questions and answers at Wednesday's nomination hearing to confirm Rex Tillerson as the next U.S. secretary of state.

    Or at least that's what the nearly 80,000 words in the nine-hour hearing would indicate.

    The most commonly used word was "think," spoken some 462 times, according an analysis of the transcript by online word cloud generator Tagul.

    Discarding commonly used short words, along with Tillerson's last name, the next most common words were: state (351 times), Senate (296), country (251) and people (251).