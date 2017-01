Vincent and Vanice Serrano tow, store and auction impounded and junk vehicles. As the co-founders of ASAP Towing, much of their day-to-day job involves coordinating hauls, dealing with insurance papers or moving damaged cars.

The job may not seem glamorous, but their net worth of $8 million certainly does.



Today, the Florida-based company nets $220,000 per month in towing revenue alone, receiving approximately 2,000 requests per month.

Getting there wasn't easy, though.