When a debt collector calls, don't let them push you around.
A third of consumers have been contacted by a creditor or debt collector in the past 12 months, according to a survey released Thursday from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Of those consumers who had contact with a debt collector, 27 percent reported feeling threatened by the conduct of that collector, and 36 percent said they received a call at an "inconvenient" time between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The survey was conducted from December 2014 to March 2015, and included 2,132 respondents.