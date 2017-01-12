"Nobody should be surprised that debt collection drives more consumer complaints than any other financial product or service."

"Responsible debt collectors that do their work with care and treat consumers with respect are a natural and even an essential part of the financial marketplace," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in the announcement. "Yet nobody should be surprised that debt collection drives more consumer complaints than any other financial product or service."

The CFPB proposed new regulations in July that would require debt collectors to do more due diligence to ensure they are collecting on a legitimate debt, and cap their weekly attempts to reach a customer. The bureau has also stepped up enforcement efforts, bringing more than 25 cases on debt-collection tactics that deceive or abuse consumers.



"Our survey also reflects a grim reality for many consumers who find themselves on a debt collector's radar," Cordray said. "They may be threatened or harassed with incessant contacts. They may be contacted about debts they do not owe.They may be given incorrect information about debts they do owe."



Here's how to fight back the next time a debt-collector calls: