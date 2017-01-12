'Math has a habit of not going away’ — economists worry Donald Trump seems to be ignoring them

So far, just one academic economist has been named to the administration. Peter Navarro, the University of California Irvine economics professor, will head a newly created White House National Trade Council. CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow, former Bear Stearns economist David Malpass and the Heritage Foundation's Stephen Moore have all worked closely with Trump to design his economic plans. Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president, whose career has been almost entirely on Wall Street, has been named director of the National Economic Council.

None, however, would be considered by the AEA group as an academic economist, as in one with a Ph.D., employed currently at an institution of higher learning who publishes peer-reviewed research papers. The key, said several participants, is an economist who leaves academia to go to work in politics and ultimately returns to academia — that is, someone subject to the scrutiny of his or her profession and his or her peers, rather than one ultimately with political or business allegiances.

"Treasury has always been more beholden to Wall Street and Commerce to business," said one government academic economist who asked not to be named. "We're not really beholden to anyone."

Underscoring the need was Trump's colossal economic error at yesterday press conference. He wrongly said that 96 million Americans are out of the labor force and looking for work. There are indeed 96 million out of the labor force. But most are retired, going to school, or sick or disabled. Something like 5 million want to work, and perhaps another 10 million are unemployed or underemployed.



It may be that the Trump administration simply hasn't gotten around to finding or naming its economists. On the podium with Krueger was Glenn Hubbard, dean of the Columbia Business School who headed the Council of Economic Advisers in the Bush administration. "I think the president can get any economist he wants," Hubbard said.

Yet that stands in contrast to the then-incoming Obama administration. With the country's economy in crisis, then-President-elect Barack Obama rolled out his economic team in November 2008, including former New York Fed President Timothy Geithner as Treasury Secretary, Christina Romer to head the CEA and Larry Summers to head the National Economic Council. Both Romer and Summers were highly respected economists (at least by the group who gathers at the AEA) with Ph.D.s.

But it could also be that the incoming Trump administration views such economists with the same anti-elitist antipathy that has characterized other selections. "We've seen a lot of atypical appointments which don't put much weight on expertise or understanding or support for the agencies to which they've been nominated," Krueger said.

As a profession, the public perception of economists could be near a nadir. They failed to foresee the financial crisis; the prescriptions for returning growth to previous levels haven't panned out and their explanations for why growth hasn't rebounded is anything but inspiring. It's closer to depressing.

A prevailing view in economics right now is that economic growth has permanently downshifted due to lower population growth, the aging of the population and a decline in productivity. The downbeat outlook of Northwestern economics professor Robert Gordon has increasingly become conventional wisdom. His book "The Rise and Fall of American Growth" argues that the best inventions, like running water, electricity and the combustion engine, are behind the human race and have already provided the bulk of their boost to productivity growth. The latest computing inventions, Gordon says, have only limited upside for productivity and may also have passed. His forecast is for only muted productivity growth in the years ahead, which means muted overall economic growth.

Contrast those views with those of Trump with his slogan "Make America Great Again" and who suggests his tax cuts, trade reforms, deregulation and infrastructure spending plans can boost growth to 3, 4 or even 5 percent. Most economists currently believe the potential of the economy is somewhere below 2 percent. Some economists agreed that parts of Trump's plan could boost growth, but many say the president-elect should be ecstatic to squeeze an extra 1 percentage point out of growth. Many forecast less than half a percentage point of additional growth from Trump's policies.