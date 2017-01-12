Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower after Wednesday's near 100-point closing gain for the Dow Jones Industrial average. Later this morning, we get import price data and earnings numbers from Delta Airlines. The bond recovery is still on with the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 2.33 percent.

-China's sudden crackdown on bitcoin exchanges in the country has brought prices of the digital currency down 30 percent in 2017.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up back to $52 per barrel. Gasoline prices fell a penny to $2.35 a gallon, the new national average.