Natalie Portman: Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more for ‘No Strings Attached’

Actors Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Renner attend 'American Hustle' Cast Photo Call
Other actresses have also called out Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlize Theron, with Theron saying she was upset when the Sony hack unveiled the pay disparity between the actors in "American Hustle".
"This is a good time for us to bring this to a place of fairness, and girls need to know that being a feminist is a good thing," Theron told Elle UK in 2015.
"It doesn't mean that you hate men. It means equal rights. If you're doing the same job, you should be compensated and treated in the same way," Theron added.
Broadening out the discussion on women's opportunities and female directors, Portman told Marie Claire that she didn't believe women and men were more or less capable than one another, yet added that there was a clear issue with female opportunities.
"'I don't think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem."
