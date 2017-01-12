Natalie Portman: Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more for ‘No Strings Attached’

"Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on 'No Strings Attached'," Portman, Marie Claire U.K.'s February Issue cover star told the magazine.

"I knew and I went along with it because there's this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood. Your quote is the highest you've ever been paid. His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more."

"I wasn't as p***ed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

The actress went onto add that compared to men in many professions, "women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

After the news broke, Ashton Kutcher, actor and chairman of the board at media firm "A Plus", took to Twitter to say he was "so proud of Natalie and all women" that were calling out gender pay issues.