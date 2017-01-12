Traders weigh airline stocks following Delta CEO comments

The "Fast Money" traders debated whether investors will be pouring into airline stocks again.

Earlier Thursday, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said on "Squawk Box" that increased consumer confidence following Donald Trump's election boosted the airline's bottom line.

Trader Pete Najarian said the whole sector has some tail winds behind it right now. He said, however, that some airline stocks could be getting close to fully valued.

Trader Tim Seymour said he still likes the valuation on Delta and would buy more on a pullback.

Trader Steve Grasso said he would rather go with Spirit Airlines, which has rocketed 44 percent in the past 12 months. In the same time frame, Delta has gained 8 percent.

Trader Guy Adami said that even though Spirit shares seems to have lost a bit of momentum, at its current level, he's not sure he would short the stock going into earnings. The stock closed at $56.32 on Thursday.