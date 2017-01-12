Scientists glimpse a ruby sea dragon in the wild for the first time

A new kind of sea creature was observed in the wild for the first time, years after it was discovered among old museum specimens.

The ruby sea dragon is the third of three sea dragon species to be known to science.

The recent encounter with the creature overturns some of the conclusions scientists had made about the animals, which are found mostly in the ocean waters around Australia.



The crimson creature's discovery was announced in February 2015, after a group of researchers found it among several specimens held by a museum in Australia. The team published a study last year saying that these specimens, one of which was collected nearly a century ago, had been misclassified as common sea dragons.

That same group of researchers, including Scripps Institution of Oceanography marine biologists Josefin Stiller and Greg Rouse, and Nerida Wilson of the Western Australia Museum, then took a boat off the coast of western Australia, where they caught footage of the animal in its natural habitat for the first time.

And the animal they saw served up some surprises.