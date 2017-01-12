You may be dead: Every year, Social Security falsely lists 6,000 people as deceased

"This is the most painful credit report error because it goes out to everyone."

What is particularly damaging about a false death report by the Social Security Administration is that all three major credit-reporting companies are contacted and the mistake can take up to three months to correct.

"This is the most painful credit report error because it goes out to everyone," said Nick Clements, co-founder of MagnifyMoney, a financial product comparison website who spent 15 years in the credit card industry.

Once Walker saw her credit score plummet and realized that the three major credit reporting firms — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — listed her as deceased, she and her mother, Linda, went to their Social Security office.

Though it took a few hours, Walker eventually got a letter verifying she is alive and that she could share with the three credit-reporting companies, her bank, her internet service provider and any other organization that relies on credit reports to make their decisions.

"It is an extremely slow process," Walker said. "I'm still dealing with it, and it has taken months."

The error put Walker's financial aid at Chicago State and her Harvard internship in jeopardy. The Department of Education revoked her student loans for the spring semester, which started Jan. 9. And if she did not attend school this semester, she would not qualify for the Harvard internship.



Fearing that she didn't have enough money to go to school without the aid, Walker raised $8,720 in donations on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to attend the spring semester. She continues to work out the financial aid details with Chicago State.