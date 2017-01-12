"Someone like you. Someone who will rattle the cages."

— Batman

If you believe the buzz, the regulatory environment is about to change. And that has a lot of U.S. business leaders feeling pretty optimistic. I'm one of them, but I'm also worried and more than a little pissed off at the current state of our industry.

You see, for years, the industry I work in has enjoyed a well-earned reputation for screwing its customers. The long-time incumbents have had a death grip on one of the most important services of our time — mobile access to the Internet. And they've taken advantage of their duopoly position at every turn. Left unchecked by disruptive forces (like T-Mobile), what would these companies do?



This question matters. Your phone today is so much more than just a gadget — it's a lifeline. It's how you communicate, stay connected, navigate the world, have some fun and so much more. Today, the internet is mobile. Mobile is the internet. Everything — from the latest blockbusters to your bank statements — is online. And, this year, a full 75 percent of all internet use in the U.S. will happen on mobile devices.



So, when I see the others trying to tax, toll and restrict access to the mobile Internet, it pisses me off! You see, I believe big businesses and their leaders have a huge responsibility, especially in a less restrictive regulatory environment, to ensure the average Joe and Jane are being treated right.



After all, that's exactly what we've been doing at T-Mobile — rattling corporate cages and challenging the status quo. Over the past four years, again and again and again, we've listened to wireless customers, shone a bright light on their biggest pain points, challenged the industry to change and started that change at T-Mobile first.



That simple Un-carrier formula has worked. We ended those ridiculous two-year service contracts, and the industry followed. Now, 155 million Americans are contract-free. We eradicated $1.3 billion in break-up fees across the industry, so customers can change carriers when they want without penalty. We ended punitive overages, and now up to $2.4 billion a year in overage penalties are on their way out. And those are just a few of our Un-carrier moves that have changed wireless.