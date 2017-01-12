The best and worst countries for paying engineering grads

Engineering fields often top the list of lucrative careers for new grads — yet students may be still be selling themselves short.

Engineering students in the U.S. expect to earn an average $62,948 in their first job after graduation, according to a December report from Universum, a Stockholm-based employer branding firm. That places the country second only to Switzerland in terms of salary expectation. The firm surveyed 277,590 engineering students in 57 countries during September.

"When you look at what the reported expectations of salary are, a lot of that is driven by what [students] see around them," said Dustin Clinard, managing director for Universum Americas.



(See chart several paragraphs down for some of the countries Universum found have the highest and lowest starting salary expectations for engineers.)