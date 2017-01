"Disagreeable givers are the most undervalued people in our organizations, because they're the ones who give the critical feedback that no one wants to hear but everyone needs to hear."

Agreeable givers are easy to identify. It's what Grant calls the "disagreeable givers" that are harder to spot. They're the diamonds in the rough, says Grant.

"We need to do a much better job valuing these people as opposed to writing them off early, and saying, 'Eh, kind of prickly, must be a selfish taker.'"

While disagreeable givers are valuable to the long-term success of your company, identifying them in the interview process takes skill.

There's an interview question that can help, though: "Can you give me the names of four people whose careers you have fundamentally improved?"