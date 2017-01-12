Planning to trade on Trump's tweets? Here’s what you should know

To be sure, when Trump became the official Republican Party presidential nominee on July 19 last year, the dollar was down 1.3 percent from a year earlier against a basket of currencies. But the dollar index was rebounding from a 2016 intraday low of 91.910 reached in May. On the day of the election, the dollar traded at 97.861 and climbed 4.4 percent to 102.210 by the end of the year.



Trump has provided little details about his proposed policies on Twitter, which, according to one investor, makes it harder for market watchers to fine-tune their trading strategies based on the tweets.



"We don't know the policy stances (but) we know suggestions of the policy stances," Colin Moore, global chief investment officer at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.



On the campaign trail, and on Twitter, Trump has provided a general picture of what his policies might look like. Moore believes infrastructure will be a key focus area, as will tax reforms. But their extent remain debatable. "Until that becomes more concrete, you're better to stay out of that," he said.

