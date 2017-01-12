Brand reputation nightmare: Trump attacks on Twitter, and his followers pile on

We've just reported that when CEOs meet with President-elect Donald Trump, they almost always see their stock pop. But a reverse effect is also true: When a company gets in Trump's Twitter crosshairs, it immediately sees the rest of the twittersphere join in the attack.

Social intelligence firm Brandwatch analyzed corporate Twitter accounts and their community sentiment, both before and after Trump directly took them on. Some recent examples include Boeing, General Motors, Ford and United Technologies' Carrier. Trump's negative tweets inspired many other tweeters to get mad as well. Look at some of these charts measuring the reaction.

The day before Boeing was attacked, Brandwatch's data showed 73 percent of mentions were positive. That basically flipped the next day, going to 68 percent negative.

Trump posted this tweet:

Boeing's mentions on the social messaging platform soared to more than 241,000 — a massive spike of nearly 5,000 percent. And almost all of it was negative (represented in red below):