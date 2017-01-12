Trump's 'wall of shame' style of bullying is a success for US hiring, Cramer says   

Like it or not, Jim Cramer says President-elect Donald Trump is succeeding in his mission to protect and create American jobs.
"The guy hasn't even been sworn in yet. That has to make you feel better about this market," the "Mad Money" host said.
Cramer also expects the pace of job creation to accelerate, perhaps dramatically, under the Trump administration. Trump's core agenda is one of lowering corporate taxes, deregulation, and creating tax holiday for the repatriation of overseas capital. He is also committed to a large infrastructure program.
With bank earnings expected on Friday, Cramer expects to hear that less regulation could translate into more people obtaining loans, which will help housing and job creation pick up. He even thinks it could be possible that companies will use the corporate tax cut to reward shareholders with buybacks and dividends.
But Wall Street is still missing the point.