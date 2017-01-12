We're 'fundamentally different' from Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler CEO says

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne told CNBC on Thursday the company is "fundamentally different" from German automaker Volkswagen, following accusations that it used software that allowed excess diesel emissions.

"(The vehicles) do not distinguish between test cycles and running a normal running operation, so the cases fundamentally different, and it is important for us to distinguish ourselves from the current state of the art in this area," he said on CNBC's "Power Lunch"

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused Fiat Chrysler of using software that allowed excess diesel emissions in about 104,000 vehicles.

The agency alleged the automaker violated the Clean Air Act by installing and failing to disclose "engine management software in light-duty model year 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0 liter diesel engines sold in the United States."

It said it is also investigating whether the auxiliary emission control devices constitute "defeat devices," which are illegal.