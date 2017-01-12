World Leaders set to discuss the Future of Energy in Davos

London, 12 January 2017 – CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced it would be hosting an in-depth debate on the future of energy at the World Economic Forums' Annual Meeting in Davos next week in partnership with Astana EXPO 2017.

As investment in renewable energy outpaces old energy, is the battle to secure long term sources of power increasingly being fought on technological lines? The debate will take a look at the key innovations driving the green agenda, and ask if regulation can keep up with the Grand Transition to sustainable sources of power.

Max Raven, SVP of CNBC's in-house agency Catalyst, said: "Next week world leaders from across the globe will be in Davos discussing the biggest political and social issues we face across the globe. We're delighted to be working with Astana EXPO 2017 to ensure the future of energy is part of this important dialogue."

The debate will be hosted by Squawk Box Europe anchor, Steve Sedgewick and will feature panelists including OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo, New UN Climate Chief Patricia Espinosa, Shell CEO Ben van Beurgen and GE Power CEO Steve Bolze. Highlights from the debate will air on CNBC International after the event.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Board at NC Astana EXPO-2017 said: "We're thrilled to be working with CNBC to host this important debate next week in Davos. We hope the debate will shine a light on this important topic and promote bright and new ideas in renewable energy sources. The Astana EXPO 2017 project initiated by the President of Kazakhstan is not only an international exhibition that demonstrates achievements in the energy industry, but also a topical platform for dialogue to find solutions for the further development of renewable energy."

The debate will take place on January 18th at 12:00 – 14:00 CET at The Atlantis Room, Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvédère, Davos, Switzerland

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 dedicated to Future Energy is an EXPOsitional and recreational event that will take place between 10 June and 10 September 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017. To date, over 100 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

The subthemes of EXPO 2017 are:

Reducing CO2 emissions. Environmental goal: environmental protection and support for trends towards improvement in the environment.

Efficient energy use: promoting energy efficiency and the rational use of energy.

Energy available to everyone. Social goal: access to energy as one of the basic elements of human needs and rights.

For more information, please visit https://EXPO2017astana.com/en/



