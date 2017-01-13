3 lessons you can learn from Joe Biden's career about overcoming obstacles

On Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom With Distinction, the highest honor a civilian can receive.

Getting to that podium, however, was not without difficulty. Biden's lengthy career in politics has featured multiple personal and professional setbacks, including the deaths of three family members.



Still, it seems Biden has lived by the advice his father once gave him: "Champ, the measure of a man is not how often he is knocked down, but how quickly he gets up."



Biden's career, with all of its ups and downs, teaches three valuable lessons about success.