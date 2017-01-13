4 types of bad bosses, and how to handle them

Bad managers don't just exist in movies like "Horrible Bosses" and "Office Space." Real life versions of these characters populate today's workplaces, too.

My company, LaSalle Network, recently conducted a survey of more than 1,000 people, and 84 percent of respondents stated they have had a bad boss. Forty-three percent of these respondents quit because of a bad manager, and 59 percent would have stayed if given the opportunity to report to someone else.

Poor employee engagement isn't just a statistic; it's reality.

Bad managers, unfortunately, seem to fly under the radar. 55 percent of respondents stated they didn't report the bad manager to leadership. Employees avoid confrontation and instead move companies.



The negative impact a bad manager can have on an employee, both with productivity and emotionally, isn't a new phenomenon. According to Gallup's State of the American Manager report, managers account for at least 70 percent of an employee's engagement.

That said, just because you report to a bad manager doesn't mean you should quit. If you like the company, like the work, and like your team, here is a guide to working with four types of difficult managers and, eventually, grow past them.

