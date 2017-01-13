5 secrets to Obama and Biden’s fantastic working relationship

The "bromance" that President Barack Obama has developed with Vice President Joe Biden has inspired millions of Americans, as well as countless memes. But it's more than mutual fondness that has kept the two men collaborating successfully for so many years.



When the President surprised the Vice President with the Medal of Freedom Thursday, the two revealed some of the reasons why they have functioned so well as a team.

Here are five secrets to Obama and Biden's success, which are also the kind of leadership strategies that could help your company run more smoothly. All of the quotes from Obama and Biden below are from their comments at the Medal of Freedom ceremony.