Android's creator is jumping back into the smartphone business

Andy Rubin — the creator of the Android software that powers most of the world's smartphones — is working on a suite of hardware products including a smartphone to rival Apple's iPhone and Google's Pixel, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Mark Bergen.

The new phone, which Rubin hopes to start selling mid-2017, will feature an edge-to-edge screen and cost around the same price of an iPhone 7, Bloomberg reported. Artificial intelligence will be baked into the new device, just one of a number of hardware products the team is working on.

In this new venture Rubin has assembled a team of roughly 40 engineers — largely made up of former Alphabet and Apple employees — to build the device, along with a number of other mobile and smart home devices, according to the report.