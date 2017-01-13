AOL's new studio in New York shows Verizon's ambitious media plans

Verizon's AOL is doubling down on video with a new studio in New York City.

The 13,412-square foot production facility, called Build Studio, formally opened on Thursday and includes a street-level main stage area and four other film-ready areas set up for livestreamed, multi-camera content.

"We treat this like a live broadcast entity," said Suzanne Lindbergh, executive producer of Build Studio.

AOL hopes to livestream more than 75 events, like concerts and interviews per month, with about 4 hours of live content each day.

"It blurs what a web series should look like versus what broadcast should look like," Lindbergh said.

Though primarily dedicated to the AOL Build series — a live interview show that features actors, musicians and other celebrities — the studio will be available for use for AOL properties like Huffington Post, as well as Verizon shows on its streaming network go90. Build's segments are also available as on-demand content on platforms like Fios1 Network and Google Play, and some episodes will appear on the Sony PlayStation Network and NYC Life Channel 25, the official broadcast network of New York City.