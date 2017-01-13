    Media

    AOL's new studio in New York shows Verizon's ambitious media plans

    Verizon's AOL is doubling down on video with a new studio in New York City.

    The 13,412-square foot production facility, called Build Studio, formally opened on Thursday and includes a street-level main stage area and four other film-ready areas set up for livestreamed, multi-camera content.

    "We treat this like a live broadcast entity," said Suzanne Lindbergh, executive producer of Build Studio.

    AOL hopes to livestream more than 75 events, like concerts and interviews per month, with about 4 hours of live content each day.

    "It blurs what a web series should look like versus what broadcast should look like," Lindbergh said.

    Though primarily dedicated to the AOL Build series — a live interview show that features actors, musicians and other celebrities — the studio will be available for use for AOL properties like Huffington Post, as well as Verizon shows on its streaming network go90. Build's segments are also available as on-demand content on platforms like Fios1 Network and Google Play, and some episodes will appear on the Sony PlayStation Network and NYC Life Channel 25, the official broadcast network of New York City.

    Kat Graham performs on stage at the new BUILD Studio opening on January 12, 2017 in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Kat Graham performs on stage at the new BUILD Studio opening on January 12, 2017 in New York City.

    Verizon has been making a push to become a media and advertising powerhouse, especially through its acquisition of AOL, and pending acquisition of Yahoo.

    "All of this is towards a bigger plan of building out a diversified media company," said Brian Angiolet, senior vice president of consumer products for Verizon, said to CNBC last May. "Paid TV is not going to go away. There's going to be a segment of consumers who enjoy that. But there's also going to be an emerging segment who wants to interact differently and discover differently."

