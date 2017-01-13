Bank earnings and economic data dominate market action

Pandora Media (P) was soaring about 7 percent in premarket trading, after announcing a 7 percent workforce reduction. The online music service issued a rosier outlook. Separately, SiriusXM (SIRI) is still said to be interested in Pandora at the right price. (NY Post)
Nintendo shares slumped Friday in Tokyo, as investors were left disappointed by the high-end starting price of the firm's much-awaited next-generation gaming system, Switch, which goes on sale globally on March 3. (CNBC)
Home improvement giant Lowe's is changing its store staffing model, with layoffs planned in the near future for "less than 1 percent" of its more than 285,000 person workforce. (CNBC)
Insurance giant Cigna (CI) is dropping coverage for Mylan's (MYL) branded $600 EpiPens, just as CVS (CVS) nearly cut in half the price of a rival autoinjector, Impax's (IXPL) Adrenaclick, (IXPL), to $109. (NBC News)
The House moved toward a Friday vote to begin dismantling Obamacare despite anxiety among some Republicans about rushing into repeal without a concert replacement plan. (Reuters)
C-SPAN is investigating how its online House feed Thursday was interrupted by programming for the Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT, a network that an intelligence report said collaborated with WikiLeaks. (NBC News)
Effective immediately, the Obama administration is ending a policy, dubbed "wet foot, dry foot," which gave Cuban arrivals to the U.S. residency even if they didn't have visas. (NBC News)
The Justice Department Inspector General is reviewing how the government handled certain aspects of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, including FBI Director James Comey's actions just before Election Day. (NBC News)
Calling him "the best vice president America has ever had," President Barack Obama awarded Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. (NBC News)