Bank earnings and economic data dominate market action

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, as earnings season begins in earnest with a flood of quarterly results from financials that have been red hot since Election Day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq was coming off its first down session of the year. (CNBC)

Bank of America (BAC) this morning reported adjusted quarterly earnings that beat estimates, but revenue that missed. Dow component JPMorgan (JPM) beat on earnings and revenue. (CNBC)

Wells Fargo (WFC) posted fourth-quarter results that missed on the top and bottom lines. The bank is coming off one of the most difficult years in its 165-year history. (CNBC)



BlackRock (BLK), the world's biggest asset manager, this morning reported adjusted quarterly earnings the beat expectations, while revenue missed. Meanwhile, CEO Larry Fink told CNBC Americans don't feel as "euphoric" about President-elect Donald Trump as the stock market does.



Oil was lower this morning, on lingering doubts about international producer compliance with supply cut targets. U.S. crude prices surged on Thursday, but were on pace to snap a four-week winning streak. (Reuters)



China's exports slumped more than expected in December and import growth cooled, against the backdrop of gyrations in the Chinese currency since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency. (CNBC)