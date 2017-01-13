BlackRock chief Larry Fink told CNBC on Friday that Americans don't feel as "euphoric" about President-elect Donald Trump as the stock market does.

"The story is not as euphoric as it feels in the U.S. equity markets," Fink said in a "Squawk Box" interview.

The chairman and CEO of the world's largest asset management company, with $5.1 trillion in assets under management, said he could paint a bullish scenario or a more cautious scenario for stocks based on the execution of Trump's policies.

The wildcard, according to Fink, would be how quickly Trump's pro-growth policies — such as tax cuts — get adopted, and how ambitious they turn out to be. There's not enough information yet, he added.

Other factors to consider, Fink said, are whether those policies significantly increase the federal deficit or heighten tensions with key trading partners, which would be headwinds for stocks.

As markets were crumbling at the beginning of last year, Fink had said he thought "there's not enough blood in the streets," and predicted another 10 percent drop. The market did about half that, bottoming out on Feb. 11, 2016.

On CNBC Friday, Fink reflected on that call, pointing out that he had advised investors to stay in stocks and try not to time the market.



Fink appeared on "Squawk Box" shortly after BlackRock reported mixed quarterly results. BlackRock's adjusted earnings beat estimates, but revenue fell short of expectations.

Fink is a member of Trump's strategic and policy forum, chaired by fellow billionaire Steve Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of private-equity powerhouse Blackstone.

In an October appearance on "Squawk Box," ahead of the election, Fink warned investors about using passive money management strategies, such as exchange-traded funds, to try to achieve more aggressive returns usually associated with active management.



At the time, Fink also said retirees should stay in stocks because they're living longer and need to generate the kind of returns needed to live on in retirement.