Bond investors eye several pieces of data

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as investors eyed several pieces of data.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.3544 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9525 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

On the data front Friday, retail sales and PPI are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment and business inventories set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.96 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.09 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.98 a barrel, down 0.06 percent.