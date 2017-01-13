Cheryl Strayed used her earnings from 'Wild' to pay off $85,000 of credit card debt

Strayed, who grew up on food stamps, is candid about discussing both her financial victories and missteps.

"We almost lost our house before I sold 'Wild,'" she says. "I think we had about $85,000 in credit card debt by the time I sold that book. I can say that now because I don't have any debt, but I was so ashamed of that."



It wasn't the first time she and her husband were in the red. She accrued $50,000 in credit card debt to write her first novel, "Torch." When she earned a $100,000 advance for the book, it went straight to paying off the bills: "I got that check for 'Torch,' and it was gone the next day."

