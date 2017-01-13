Cheryl Strayed used her earnings from 'Wild' to pay off $85,000 of credit card debt

Cheryl Strayed doesn't mind talking money.
"I feel strongly that we're only hurting ourselves as writers by being so secretive about money," the bestselling author of "Wild" tells Manjula Martin in the new book "Scratch."
"There's no other job in the world where you get your master's degree in that field and you're like, 'Well, I might make zero or I might make $5 million!'" says Strayed. "There will always be such a wide range of what writers are paid, but at least we could give each other information."