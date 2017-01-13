CNBC announces new series 'The Brave Ones'

CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced another new addition to its programming slate, The Brave Ones.

The series, set to debut in March, charts the rise of some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs through intimate one-on-one interviews. Each episode looks at the trajectory of their success to date and explores what makes these individuals 'brave' – from their determination to their ability to embrace setbacks.



The eight-part series debuts on CNBC International and CNBC.com this spring. CNBC will be revealing the line-up for the series in early March. For updates follow @CNBCiPR on Twitter.

