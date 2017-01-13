CNBC Exclusive: CNBC’s Steve Liesman to Sit Down with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Tuesday, January 17th

WHEN: Tuesday, January 17that 10AM ET

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street"

In a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview, CNBC's Steve Liesman will sit down for an exit interview with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew at 10AM ET on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Tuesday, January 17th. Topics include: tax reform, trade, the economy, dealing with China, and lessons learned from his time in office, among others.

Transcript to follow the interview.

