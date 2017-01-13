CNBC International unveils most extensive Davos coverage yet

London, 13 January 2017 - CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today unveiled its most ambitious coverage of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos yet.

Across on-air, digital and social platforms, CNBC will speak to the most powerful CEOs and policy makers on the planet.



For the first time, CNBC International will host the Davos Sanctuary - home to a series of live debates and interviews in partnership with Six Capital. The Sanctuary will include panel discussions on topics such as the future of healthcare, jobs and investing hosted by CNBC's Julia Chatterley and Carolin Roth. CNBC's Tania Bryer will also be hosting live CNBC Conversations with A-List celebrities including will.i.am, Matt Damon and Forrest Whitaker.



Squawk Box Europe anchors Geoff Cutmore and Steve Sedgwick will be live daily from Davos between 05.00 and 09.00 GMT. In addition, the pair will also host a series of plenary sessions as part the official World Economic Forum Agenda. Steve Sedgwick will curate a panel on 'energy's clean transition' with the head of China's energy policy and the CEOs of Total and Iberdrola while Geoff Cutmore will explore the global banking outlook with the CEOs of BoAML, VTB, Standard Chartered and Lloyds.



CNBC's Access Middle East host, Hadley Gamble will also join the CNBC team on the ground to host a series of live discussions, including a plenary session with the UN Secretary-General, the Prime Minister of Libya and the President of Afghanistan.



John Casey, SVP of News and Programming at CNBC International said: "As we begin 2017, political and economic uncertainty remains high. The World Economic Forum in Davos gives us an opportunity to explore some of the biggest issues and I'm excited by the prospect of the coverage we'll be delivering next week. We're raising the bar this year to ensure we're providing our audience with unrivalled access to the packed WEF agenda across TV, digital and social platforms."



On-air programming will be accompanied by a host of digital content on CNBC.com. On Monday, 16th January, davos.cnbc.com will go live. The site will include an outlook of key issues and themes at the event as well as articles, blogs and interviews from the conference. CNBC's social media team also have an array of activities planned to give CNBC's audience a behind the scenes look at Davos across Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.



For those attending Davos, CNBC's World Economic Forum Events page - events.cnbc.com/wef2017 – provides details on what CNBC events and activities will be happening on the ground.



Follow @CNBCiPR on Twitter for all the behind the scenes access and to see how CNBC International is bringing Davos to your TV, desktop and tablet.



